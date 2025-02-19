AA Restaurant Guide 2025: The 19 restaurants recommended by AA inspectors including Three Rosettes awards

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 17:59 BST

The AA Restaurant Guide has been updated for 2025 and features Glasgow restaurants inspected by the AA and awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence.

The AA hosted its prestigious Rosette Award ceremony at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, celebrating the latest round of restaurants recognized for their exceptional culinary standards.

This updated list features in the 31st edition of the AA Restaurant Guide 2025, which serves as a destination dining guide to the best restaurants and pubs in the UK and Ireland.

Here are the restaurants in Glasgow recommended by AA inspectors. Near Glasgow, both Crossbasket Castle at High Blantyre and Elements in Bearsden hold Three Rosettes awards while The Cameron Grill at Cameron House by Loch Lomond holds a One Rosette award.

1. Cail Bruich

Rating: Three Rosettes. “Flavours are bold, making great use of modern technique.” 752 Great Western Road, G12 8QX | Cail Bruich

2. The Gannet

Rating: Three Rosettes. “Modern Scottish fine dining”. 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, G3 8TB | The Gannet

3. Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

Rating: Three Rosettes. “This classy restaurant has a noticeable buzz..” 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ | Unalome

4. One Devonshire Gardens

Rating: Three Rosettes. “Spot-on Scottish produce shines in a luxurious setting.” 1 Devonshire Gardens, G12 0UX | One Devonshire Gardens

