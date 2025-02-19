The AA hosted its prestigious Rosette Award ceremony at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, celebrating the latest round of restaurants recognized for their exceptional culinary standards.
This updated list features in the 31st edition of the AA Restaurant Guide 2025, which serves as a destination dining guide to the best restaurants and pubs in the UK and Ireland.
Here are the restaurants in Glasgow recommended by AA inspectors. Near Glasgow, both Crossbasket Castle at High Blantyre and Elements in Bearsden hold Three Rosettes awards while The Cameron Grill at Cameron House by Loch Lomond holds a One Rosette award.
