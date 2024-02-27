AA reveals new Rosette Award winners for 2024 include Highland castle four hours drive from Glasgow
Among the celebrated, one establishment was awarded the distinguished four AA Rosettes, while sixteen have been presented with three AA Rosettes. In Scotland, The Little Chartroom in Edinburgh and Mingary Castle, overlooking the Sound of Mull in the Highlands were awarded three AA Rosettes.
London restaurant, La Dame de Pic London, was the sole restaurant achieving the prestigious award of four AA Rosettes for its dishes featuring first class, seasonal produce, superb technical execution and flavour profiles.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Restaurants with 3 Rosettes are judged to have achieved culinary standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area. The AA inspectors explain: "The cooking will be underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients. Timing, seasoning and the judgment of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent. These virtues will tend to be supported by other elements such as intuitive service and a well-chosen wine list."
Together, restaurants with 3, 4 or 5 Rosettes make up the top 10% of venues with the award.
In Glasgow, the 3 AA Rosette restaurants are:
- Cail Bruich, Glasgow
- The Gannet, Glasgow
- One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow
- UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow
Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We are delighted to celebrate and recognise the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. All deliver excellent culinary experiences where provenance, seasonality, flavour and great cooking take centre stage. Here’s to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication has brought these accolades to life.”
Since 1956, the AA Rosette Awards have been a mark of leading restaurant and hotel venues across the UK. The allocation of multi-Rosettes is determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.
The full list of 2024 new Rosette winners
New four AA Rosettes:
- La Dame de Pic London, Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square | London
New three AA Rosettes:
- Social Eating House | London
- Pavyllon London, Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane | London
- Claridge's Restaurant | London
- The Silver Birch | London
- Studio Frantzén | London
- Fallowfields, Housel Bay | Cornwall
- Summer Lodge Country House Hotel | Dorset
- Toffs by Rob Palmer | West Midlands
- The Gin Trap Inn | Norfolk
- The Dining Room and Cellar, Hillbark Hotel & Spa | Merseyside
- The Little Chartroom | Edinburgh
- Mingary Castle | Highlands
- Thomas by Tom Simmons | Cardiff
- The Tasting Room, The Vineyard | Berkshire
- The Angel Inn | Suffolk
- Kintsu | Essex