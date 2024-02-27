Among the celebrated, one establishment was awarded the distinguished four AA Rosettes, while sixteen have been presented with three AA Rosettes. In Scotland, The Little Chartroom in Edinburgh and Mingary Castle, overlooking the Sound of Mull in the Highlands were awarded three AA Rosettes.

London restaurant, La Dame de Pic London, was the sole restaurant achieving the prestigious award of four AA Rosettes for its dishes featuring first class, seasonal produce, superb technical execution and flavour profiles.

Restaurants with 3 Rosettes are judged to have achieved culinary standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area. The AA inspectors explain: "The cooking will be underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients. Timing, seasoning and the judgment of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent. These virtues will tend to be supported by other elements such as intuitive service and a well-chosen wine list."

Together, restaurants with 3, 4 or 5 Rosettes make up the top 10% of venues with the award.

In Glasgow, the 3 AA Rosette restaurants are:

Cail Bruich, Glasgow

The Gannet, Glasgow

One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow

UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We are delighted to celebrate and recognise the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. All deliver excellent culinary experiences where provenance, seasonality, flavour and great cooking take centre stage. Here’s to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication has brought these accolades to life.”

Since 1956, the AA Rosette Awards have been a mark of leading restaurant and hotel venues across the UK. The allocation of multi-Rosettes is determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

Fallowfields

The full list of 2024 new Rosette winners

New four AA Rosettes:

La Dame de Pic London, Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square | London

New three AA Rosettes:

Social Eating House | London

Pavyllon London, Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane | London

Claridge's Restaurant | London

The Silver Birch | London

Studio Frantzén | London