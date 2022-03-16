The award-winning secret cocktail bar will host an event that will challenge how we taste.

What’s happening: The Absent Ear - Glasgow’s hidden artist-inspired bar - is teaming up with visiting artists Unusual Ingredients to host a four-cocktail, sonic-science journey titled Sound + Flavour.

When: Taking place on 17 March, there will be two seatings (18:30 and 20:30) of scientifically designed cocktails paired with a guided immersive soundscape which will draw on the latest research into taste perception.

What to expect: Unusual Ingredients, a three-person team comprising two musicians and a food anthropologist, will be using exact sonic frequencies and musical movements to enhance the mouthfeel, highlight different flavours, and alter the dominance of each cocktail ingredient.

Unusual Ingredients are also hosting a show at Tramway, showing how sound can impact the taste of food. Along with musicians Jacob Thompson-Bell and Adam Martin, who have created a live score, the experience has also been conceived by food anthropologist and artist, Caroline Hobkinson.

The Absent Ear was recently named 26 in the top 50 UK cocktail bars. A spokesperson for the bar said: “The small-but-mighty events team at The Absent Ear has been rolling out the red carpet for innovative events every month with unique themes and fun surprises. Sound + Flavour is unlike anything any other bar in Scotland has ever done and promises to be The Absent Ear’s most ground-breaking taste adventure yet.”