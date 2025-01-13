Pubs of Glasgow: 8 affordable pubs in Glasgow to enjoy a pint

January is always the month where you need to start looking after the pennies and pounds. We’ve taken a look at some of the best rated places to grab an affordable drink in the city.
We’ve also made sure that these spots have the best atmosphere and best opportunities to catch things like live sport and live music.
Take a look at 8 affordable pubs in Glasgow to enjoy a pint
1. Wintersgills
Wintersgills is a great welcoming and cosy wee pub just up from St George's Cross Subway Station. You can grab a pint at an affordable price. 226 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9EJ. | Wintergills
2. Snaffle Bit
Snaffle Bit is much loved by locals and students alike. It's known for its welcoming atmosphere and affordable pricing. 979 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7TQ | Snaffle Bit
3. The Islay Inn
The Islay Inn is a traditional Scottish pub only a short walk from Kelvingrove Bandstand with the pub sitting on the corner of Argyle Street. Head here cheap for pints and great pub grub. 1256-1260, Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TJ. | The Islay Inn
4. The Smiddy
Offers up a pint and pizza deal. A local favourite with great bar staff, afforable prices and great atmosphere. 309 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AL | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.