Al fresco Glasgow: 8 of the best places to eat and drink outside in Glasgow in 2025

As the sunshine starts to become a wee bit more familiar in Glasgow we wanted to look at some of the best places where you can enjoy a meal and drink outside.

We can’t always guarantee the weather, but these eight spots all have great outdoor areas that will also be able to accommodate you if it starts to pour down.

Here are eight of the best al fresco spots in Glasgow right now.

1 . Brel Brel on Ashton Lane are famed for their large beer garden and covered patio where you can enjoy dishes off the menu such as Scottish steamed mussels and poutine. 37-43 Ashton Ln, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Supplied

2 . Kilmurry & Co If you find yourself out and about in Glasgow's Southside, make sure to drop into Kilmurry & Co where you can enjoy brunch and light bites alfresco. 210 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G43 1TY. | Kilmurry & Co

3 . Hanoi Bike Shop Hanoi Bike Shop bring the spirit of Vietnam to Glasgow's West End and nothing quite beats enjoying their dishes outside just off Byres Road. 8 Ruthven Ln, Glasgow G12 9BG. | Supplied

4 . The Amsterdam Enjoy one of the finest burgers in Glasgow at The Amsterdam in the Merchant City. 106-108 Brunswick St, Glasgow G1 1TF. | Supplied