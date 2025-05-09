Al fresco Glasgow: 8 of the best places to eat and drink outside in Glasgow in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 09:54 BST

These are some of the best places to dine al fresco in Glasgow right now.

As the sunshine starts to become a wee bit more familiar in Glasgow we wanted to look at some of the best places where you can enjoy a meal and drink outside.

We can’t always guarantee the weather, but these eight spots all have great outdoor areas that will also be able to accommodate you if it starts to pour down.

Here are eight of the best al fresco spots in Glasgow right now.

1. Brel

2. Kilmurry & Co

3. Hanoi Bike Shop

4. The Amsterdam

