All 15 Glasgow restaurants included in new AA Restaurant Guide 2023
These 15 restaurants have been included in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.
AA Publishing has launched The Restaurant Guide 2023, the guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, featuring more than 1400 restaurants which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.
The top counties in the UK with the highest number of restaurants featured in The Restaurant Guide 2023 are: London (with 172 restaurants in the Guide this year), North Yorkshire (68), Devon (59), Cumbria (57), Cornwall (42), Gloucestershire and Norfolk (38), and Hampshire (36), Suffolk (32), Kent (31) and Oxfordshire (30).
In Scotland, Edinburgh leads the way with 29 restaurants featured in the Guide, followed by The Highlands (27) and Perth & Kinross (20).
Glasgow, meanwhile, has 15 restaurants on the list.
They are:
Cail Bruich
The Gannet
UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers
Number Sixteen
One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin
Shish Mahal
Ubiquitous Chip Restaurant
Brasserie
Chez Mal Brasserie
iasg
La Bonne Auberge
Opium
Stravaigin
The Hanoi Bike Shop
The Prancing Stag
Now in its 29th edition, The Restaurant Guide 2023 provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.
Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, said: “We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023. From Northern Stars to the Heart of England, Scotland to the capital, the restaurants in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.”
The Restaurant Guide 2023 is available for £17.99 RRP in bookshops and online.