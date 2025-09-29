All 8 of Glasgow's Blue Lagoon chippies ranked by locals in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:28 BST

These are the top rated Blue Lagoon chippies in Glasgow according to Glaswegians.

Blue Lagoon is a Glasgow institution - it’s been around the city for over 50 years now, and there are well over a dozen branches across the west coast and central belt - so today we wanted to see which are the best rated in the city.

Opened by the Varese family on Sauchiehall Street for the first time in 1975, it remains in the family now in its third generation. In the past 20 years, the chip shop has rapidly expanded, with 8 chippies in Glasgow and around 16 branches around Scotland.

Here are eight all eight of Glasgow’s Blue Lagoon chippies ranked based on local TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Blue Lagoon, Queen Street - 5 stars

Contributed

2. Blue Lagoon, Argyle Street - 3.5 stars

Contributed

3. Blue Lagoon, Renfield Street - 3.5 stars

Contributed

4. Blue Lagoon, Glasgow Fort - 3 stars

Contributed

