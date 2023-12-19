Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founder Nico Simeone confirmed a new restaurant opening and two new concepts as part of a three million pound investment into the Glasgow restaurant scene.

A flagship Six by Nico will open on Albion Street, Sole Club will replace the original Six by Nico in Finnieston in January and a new cocktail bar concept will arrive on Byres Road.

Six by Nico Merchant City will showcase a new look for the restaurant experience after six years in Glasgow and the opening of fifteen sites throughout the UK and Ireland. The new location will open on January 15th 2024 at 64 Albion Street with all bookings from their Finnieston location being transferred to the new location.

The existing Finnieston Six by Nico location will close on January 14th and a new concept for the group will launch in its place in February. One side will host a fish and chip takeaway, blending traditional favourites with the team's culinary expertise and creativity to offer new twists on the chippy. The other side of Sole Club is a 22-seat speakeasy-style fish restaurant that takes pride in using the best Scottish ingredients: "The venue will thrive on spontaneity and innovation, crafting daily menus based on the best ingredients available each day, ensuring a fresh and exciting dining experience." They will open at 1132 Argyle St, Finnieston in February 2024.

The final investment for the first quarter of 2024 in Glasgow for Six Company will bring a new cocktail tasting experience to Glasgow's West End: "Somewhere by Nico is an innovative cocktail bar that looks to redefine what a bar experience looks like by blending storytelling, multi-sensory mixology and experience together. Influenced by Six by Nico, Somewhere will look to create a six stage cocktail experience every six weeks, inspired by a ‘themed world’ that will become Somewhere during that time." A two hour experience will be priced from £60 per person with cocktails and paired dishes. The venue will open in February 2024 at 358 Byres Road.