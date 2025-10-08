20 all-time best Glasgow fish and chip shops - including favourites from the past and present

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:59 BST

These are the best Glasgow chippies of all-time including past and present favourites.

Glaswegians love their fish and chips, and there are some places in the city which have established themselves as busy local spots for a fish supper.

Not all of them are still around today, so we wanted to celebrate the great Glasgow chippies of both the past and present.

Here are the 20 all-time best Glasgow fish and chip shops - including favourites from the past and present

Many Glaswegians know the Coronation as the Coronation café with the East End establishment serving up brilliant food since 1939. Make sure to try their fish and chips. 55 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5AP.

1. Guido's Coronation Restaurant

Many Glaswegians know the Coronation as the Coronation café with the East End establishment serving up brilliant food since 1939. Make sure to try their fish and chips. 55 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5AP.

Speaking about The Unique in the 1994 edition of Scotland the Best, they said: "Not exactly central, but this is where you'll find the best fish and chips in town. There's a cafe and the nostalgic delight of the spam fritter. Vegetable oil used. Open 8.15am-1.15pm, 3.45-9pm."

2. The Unique

Speaking about The Unique in the 1994 edition of Scotland the Best, they said: "Not exactly central, but this is where you'll find the best fish and chips in town. There's a cafe and the nostalgic delight of the spam fritter. Vegetable oil used. Open 8.15am-1.15pm, 3.45-9pm."

Salt and Vinegar takes inspirations from all things aeafood, and has created a high quality take-out and eat-in fish & chip restaurant in the Southside of the city. 1044 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3EB.

3. Salt and Vinegar

Salt and Vinegar takes inspirations from all things aeafood, and has created a high quality take-out and eat-in fish & chip restaurant in the Southside of the city. 1044 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3EB.

The Kent Fish & Chip Bar is a West End institution in Finnieston. 218 Kent Road, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HE.

4. The Kent Fish & Chip Bar

The Kent Fish & Chip Bar is a West End institution in Finnieston. 218 Kent Road, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HE.

