Cromlix

Sir Andy Murray and wife Kim are leading plans for a new fine-dining restaurant at their luxury hotel, 50 minutes drive from Glasgow

Kim and Andy Murray will open an exclusive fine-dining restaurant at their luxury hotel, Cromlix. The couple bought the estate in Dumblane in 2013, motivated by a strong personal connection to the area where Andy was brought up and an ambition to evolve the hotel for future generations.

Cromlix has been awarded a Michelin Key — a new hospitality recognition for outstanding hotels included in the Michelin. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Kim Murray said: ​“The Michelin Key is a new concept, and it’s amazing for us to be awarded this as soon as it was launched last year. It’s a reflection of what we are doing here at Cromlix. It exciting to know that we’re now on Michelin’s radar, they are aware of us, and we will be getting visited by the Michelin Guide restaurant inspectors every year.”

Plans are now underway to improve the hospitality offering at Cromlix with a new 80-cover glass-fronted restaurant and state-of-the-art kitchen, to be introduced alongside a fine-dining restaurant with 16 tables in pursuit of Michelin star status.

Sir Andy Murray, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Dunblane before becoming Scotland’s greatest sportsman, told Cate Devine: ​“A good hotel restaurant is so important — it’s one of the things I learned when I was travelling on the tennis Tour. The food at Cromlix has always been great in my opinion. But I know Kim and the team are making some changes next year which will make it even better.”

James Mearing, previously of the three AA-rosette Summer Lodge Country House Hotel in Dorset, has been appointed as executive head chef at the hotel, and Kathy Beckett, a Glasgow School of Art graduate, as head gardener and florist. Beckett is creating a kitchen garden within the hotel’s walled grounds to supply the restaurants with fresh ingredients.

Kim Murray, who is the creative lead for Cromlix, said: “Andy and I love eating out at good restaurants and the whole theatre of food. I’m a very visual person, and Andy loves his art. It’s said we eat first with our eyes and I do think good food needs to look beautiful. Chef James’s food is incredible. I didn’t used to like salmon but he has totally converted me with the way he cooks it. He made two dishes for us when we were looking at him as our new chef, and really, his is exceptional food.”

The new fine-dining restaurant will be open three to four nights a week with Mearing planning a Scottish produce inspired seasonal tasting menu featuring Denhead asparagus from Angus, duck and poultry from St Bride’s Farm, local rabbit, Cromlix estate honey, and wild garlic. A new hotel restaurant will be built with Cromlix closing January till May 2026 to avoid disruption during construction. The existing Glasshouse restaurant dining room will host afternoon teas and private events in the new configuration.

Kim Murray said: “For Andy, food used to be functional when he was playing, but now it’s more indulgent, light, and delicious. But I also love a good steak with fresh locally sourced vegetables, nothing too fancy. Andy’s gran was a terrific home cook. You can’t beat well cooked local produce cooked on site. “We don’t want food that’s so heavy it has to be carted out in a wheelbarrow. I think the food at Cromlix will be lighter, with more flexible menus but always delicious.”

Cromlix Hotel, Kinbuck, Stirling FK15 9JT