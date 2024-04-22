Avengers director Russo backs opening of new Edinburgh city centre bistro

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last night Scottish chef Sean Clark and business partner, former wine merchant Paul O'Donoghue, officially launched their new restaurant venture ‘Under The Table’.

They were joined by superstar Hollywood director Joe Russo, who is an investor in the new bistro - world renowned for his work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside his brother Joseph.

Under the Table is a modern bistro inspired and influenced by Scotland’s larder and the elegantly casual but bustling restaurants of Europe.

Located on Dundas St, directly underneath The Table, the 50 cover bistro will offer a fixed price lunch menu and an A La Carte dinner menu, including a relaxed Sunday lunch offering.

Each dish on the menu will be a celebration of carefully considered local and seasonal produce and will change often to ensure customers are experiencing only the best ingredients sourced from the restaurant's carefully curated local suppliers.