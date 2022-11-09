Award-winning Glasgow restaurant to offer unique take on fish and chips

The new menu will be released later this month.

Six by Nico Finnieston has announced the return of the popular ‘Chippie’ menu, just in time for the festive season, following a customer vote to choose the year's final theme.

Glasgow-born chef Nico Simeone's conceptual dining experience will present 'The Chippie' as its final tasting menu of 2022.

The theme, which was the first ever menu to launch the brand’s inaugural restaurant in Glasgow in 2017, has been elevated and refined to offer customers a new and nostalgic food and drink adventure.

Part of the Six by Nico menu.

The six-course tasting menu has been reimagined with contemporary twists to provide a unique dining experience this festive season for both regular and new customers.

Dishes on 'The Chippie’ menu include: Chips & Cheese (Parmesan Espuma / Curry Oil & Emulsion / Crisp Potato Terrine); Scampi (Crispy Monkfish / Dill Emulsion / Gribiche / Peas / Beurre Blanc); Steak Pie (24 Hour Beef Shin / Burnt Onion Ketchup / Mushroom Duxelle / ‘Meaty Salsa’); Fish Supper (Scrabster Coley / Pickled Mussels / Confit Fennel / Samphire / Beer Emulsion); Smoked Sausage (Trio of Pork / Apple / Black Pudding / Salt Baked Celeriac / Choucroute) and finally back by very popular demand, Deep Fried Mars Bar for dessert (Chocolate Pave / Irn Bru Sorbet / Deep Fried Mars Bar). As always, there will also be vegetarian and vegan options available for each course.

Advertisement

Chef Nico Simeone said: “The Chippie was initially created to evoke a sense of fun and nostalgia, and after consulting with our team and the Six by Nico community on which menu to close in 2022, it became evident that there was only one choice.

“The menu was extremely popular when we first introduced it in our restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Belfast, Liverpool, Dublin and London. In addition to allowing our current customers to try a new version, bringing it back during a time when we like to celebrate with friends and family also allows us to share it with a completely new audience.”

Diners can book a table now for ‘The Chippie,’ which will run from November 21 to January 1, 2023. The six-course tasting menu is priced at £37 per person, with the option of an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £30. Every course has vegetarian and vegan options, as well as chip shop-inspired snacks.