An award-winning Glasgow restaurant has unveiled its new six-course tasting menu.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glaschu is set to launch its new tasting menu this week.

The 6-course menu, which includes an amuse-bouche and pre-dessert, features octopus carpaccio, pan seared Scottish king scallop, and roasted venison haunch.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Exchange Square restaurant, based in the Western Club building, has become a firm favourite with diners looking for high quality business lunches, as well as exceptional fine dining and service, since it opened its doors in 2020.

The new dessert at Glaschu.

Owner Andy McCartney said: “Our clientele expects the best service and cuisine, and so our tasting menu seemed the next step in providing them the culinary experience they look for. Indeed, many have asked us to introduce a tasting menu, so they can sample the even more of the skills of our amazing head chef and his team.”

Executive head chef John Molloy said: “In each of the courses our ingredients are the champions. The menu has been carefully planned, telling a story, and showcasing the flavours and seasonality of Scotland.”

He continued: “We use some of Scotland’s best ingredients such as venison, scallops, artisan cheese and elevate them with carefully procured ingredients from around the world, whether that be a black truffle from Italy or a perfect Spanish blood orange.”

Glaschu’s sommelier has curated an exquisitely matched drink package to complement the menu, starting off with some arrival champagne, fine wines, and ending with an expertly mixed blood orange martini.

Priced at £70 per person, the tasting menu is available from 6pm until 8pm, Tuesday to Friday, with an option for drinks pairings for another £45 per person.