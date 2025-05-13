Award-winning independent Bothwell pizzeria listed for sale

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 09:10 BST
The restaurant is found in the heart of Bothwell’s Main Street.

An award-winning pizza restaurant and takeaway in Bothwell has recently been listed for sale by commercial property estate agents Smith and Clough Business Associates.

La Piccola on Main Street in the South Lanarkshire village has hit the market for offers over £120,000 and is described as having as “prime trading position” in the affluent area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, La Piccola were crowned ‘Best Pizzeria Scotland’ at the Italian Awards. The premises underwent a complete refurbishment two years ago which cost the current owners circa £170,000.

placeholder image
La Piccola

The pizzeria is designed to seat up to 10 covers and has “strong levels of turnover & profitability” which makes this a great business opportunity for anyone looking to open their first pizzeria.

A full listing for La Piccola can be found here.

Related topics:South LanarkshireTakeaway
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice