Award-winning West End burger spot set for city centre pop-up

This April, one of Glasgow’s most celebrated burger joints is teaming up with The Social Hub for a special two-night pop-up event that’s set to be a must for burger lovers across the city.

Taking place on Friday 24th and Saturday 26th April, this ticketed event will see El Perro Negro bring two of their infamous smash burgers to The Social Hub - marking The Social Hub’s first-ever Scottish kitchen takeover, as they continue to champion their new Glasgow community.

Guests will have the choice of two burgers, including the much-loved Oklahoma Smash, a cult favourite that’s making a rare return after proving hugely popular during El Perro Negro’s 5th birthday celebrations last year. This indulgent double smash burger comes loaded with finely sliced onions, melted burger cheese, and house pickles - a rich, flavour-packed combination and exclusively available at the pop-up.

The second option is a Double Smash Cheeseburger, a no-fuss, classic burger done the El Perro Negro way - juicy, messy, and packed with flavour. Both burgers will be served with fries, all for £14 per ticket.

To complete the experience, The Social Hub will be running an exclusive cocktail menu, including a Frozen Piña Colada, to compliment the sunnier spring weather.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Nick Watkins, founder of El Perro Negro, said: “We’re excited to be teaming up with The Social Hub for their first Scottish kitchen takeover. They’ve got a real focus on supporting and celebrating their local community, and it’s great to be part of that. We’re bringing back the Oklahoma Smash for this one - it’s got a bit of a following now, so it’s amazing to give people another chance to try it. Combined with a classic double smash and some awesome cocktails, it’s going to be a great couple of days!.”

Ben McLeod, general manager at The Social Hub Glasgow said: “We're extremely excited about our first Scottish kitchen pop-up: a limited two-day event showcasing the iconic burgers and cocktails from our friends at El Perro Negro. Since opening The Social Hub Glasgow last year, we've had a lot of fun bringing exceptional food and cultural events to our community by partnering with iconic Scottish people and brands, like Nick and El Perro Negro. You'll have the chance to try their famous Oklahoma Smash - which is my favourite. And we'll be slinging Frozen Pina Coladas in our sun trap courtyard to wash it all down.”

Tickets are now on sale, and with limited availability across the two days, early booking is highly recommended. Click here to book now.