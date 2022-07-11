A zero-emissions taxi service will help Glaswegians get to some of the best bars in the city.

To celebrate Rum Month, Bacardi rum is launching a zero-emissions taxi service to take Glaswegians to some of the best bars in the city.

The service, available on Thursday, July 14, will give riders a queue jump to four of the top spots for rum cocktails.

The taxi service will go to some of Glasgow’s best bars.

The Glasgow spots include: the iconic Kelvingrove Cafe, known for its glamorous interiors and stylish food, drinks and atmosphere; one of the best Asian restaurant and cocktail bars in the city, Bar Soba; top late night bar, Moskito; and Charing Cross venue, The Locale.

It will operate between 6pm and 9pm.

Tickets, priced at £20, will entitle the holder to four free cocktails along the route with each taxi kitted out with everything to get you and your friends in the spirit of rum such as music, tropical selfie props and more.