Baked Pizza and Rafa’s Tacos join forces in city centre

Baked Pizza and Rafa’s Tacos have taken over at Big Feed Kitchen

Tacos, pizza, beer and cocktails are on the menu at Baked X Rafa’s at Big Feed Kitchen, a street food inspired collaboration in Princes Square. Daryl Leach of Baked Pizza, whose original outlet is on Duke Street, and Gregor Forest of Rafa’s Tacos, also found at Hidden Lane in Finnieston, are working together to open the new venue.

Daryl said: “Baked x Rafa’s are excited to bring you a new late night hang out spot focusing on tacos, pizza and casual boozing located in the heart of the city centre.

“Gregor and I will be curating the space with plenty of events and pop-ups along the way. Expect new takes on our classics, and enjoy the warm atmosphere and large seating areas in our new surf shack.

“We’re both bringing new and exciting flavour combinations that have been reworked to work tapas style with drinks pairings. Expect light bites that pack a lot of flavour, and killer cocktails to wash it down.”

Gregor said: “We have a massive focus on serving bespoke products but provide a casual dining atmosphere. The taco and pizza bar takes centre stage where customers can order food to their own specifications. It’s really different and really cool.

“Vintage surf and skate gear is for sale on the walls as well as vintage posters and a small deli section allowing customers to buy bespoke ingredients from Italy and Mexico.

“We feel like what we are doing here is totally unique and we’re excited to see what people think of it all.”

There’s been a lot of work put into the bar offering too. Daryl said: “With a new line of cocktails our bar will cater to the needs of the guest and complement the food with care. The bar will continuously be evolving with new ideas not just for alcohol but for all ages, shapes and sizes.

“We have hired one of Glasgow’s best bartenders to run this bar and will be making a regular feature of his new creations on social media.”

Baked X Rafa’s at Big Feed Kitchen

Ground Floor, Princes Square, G74 1LR