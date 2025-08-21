Bar and restaurant in Airdrie town centre listed on the market

The North Lanarkshire venue has been listed for sale in recent days

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market The Tipsy Cow on Alexander Street in Airdrie.

The Tipsy Cow is a stylish café-bar and brasserie restaurant, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, and artisan coffee in a relaxed setting during the day, and transforming into a vibrant, upmarket bar at night, serving late-night cocktails and catering for groups in booth seating areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue also hosts live music and special events at weekends, having established a reputation as a local favourite.

Christie & Co

Fitted to a high standard throughout and with a premises license in place, The Tipsy Cow is ready for a new owner to take over and start operating immediately. The property was subject to an occupational lease however is now run totally under management.

The sale is being managed by Brian Sheldon, Regional Director at Christie & Co, who commented, “The Tipsy Cow offers good value for money, with a tremendous reputation locally and offering something for everyone.”

The Tipsy Cow is on the market with a freehold asking price of offers over £375,000.

To find out more information about the listing, click here.