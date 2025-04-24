Bars of Glasgow: 6 of the best bars for a drink in Finnieston this weekend

Finnieston is one of Glasgow’s most trendiest areas which has a bustling food and drink scene that was once named as “the hippest place in the UK” by The Times.
You won’t be stuck for great bars if you are out and about in the neighbourhood as classic Glasgow favourites like The Park Bar and The Grove are still brilliant spots to head to.
Here are six of the best bars to visit in Finnieston this weekend.
1. Kelvingrove Cafe
The cocktails at Kelvingrove Cafe are amongst the best in the city - so it can be hard to choose the best of the bunch. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Kelvingrove Cafe
2. The Finnieston
The Finnieston pride themselves on being Glasgow’s premier gin cocktail bar. Order a Picante which features Patrón Tequila, Quiquiriqui Mezcal, Spiced Pineapple Honey, Lime, and Scotch Bonnet Tincture. 1125 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Supplied
3. Ben Nevis
The Ben Nevis is a much-loved traditional pub on Argyle Street that is a real neighbourhood favourite. They have one of the finest selections of whisky in the city. 1147 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Visit Glasgow
4. The Brass Monkey
No matter whether you are meeting up with some mates and looking for a pint of Tennent's or fancy a cocktail, head into the The Brass Monkey. You may recognise the pub as the exterior was used for the pub in the nineties run of TV series Rab C Nesbitt. 1004 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LZ. | Supplied
