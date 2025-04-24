Bars of Glasgow: 6 of the best bars for a drink in Finnieston this weekend

4 . The Brass Monkey

No matter whether you are meeting up with some mates and looking for a pint of Tennent's or fancy a cocktail, head into the The Brass Monkey. You may recognise the pub as the exterior was used for the pub in the nineties run of TV series Rab C Nesbitt. 1004 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LZ. | Supplied