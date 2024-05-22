Bars of Glasgow: All 11 Glasgow winners at the 2024 Drink Awards Scotland

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:07 BST

Bars across Glasgow were recognised at the 2024 Drink Awards Scotland

Many well-known Glasgow venues scooped up prizes at the 2024 Drink Awards Scotland event.

The event aims to celebrate the best of pubs, bars, gastropubs and retailers across Scotland with there being no shortage of Glasgow venues picking up awards.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland event said: “These awards have helped showcase the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant drinks industry. We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of the bars, pubs & restaurants that continuously raise the bar for gastronomic experiences.

"We congratulate all of our winners & highly commended participants on their remarkable achievements.”

Here are all 11 Glasgow winners.

In the category Pub of the Year MacSorley's picked up the Highly Commended prize. They were also Highly Commended in the Best of Glasgow award.

1. MacSorley's

The Piper Whisky Bar picked up the prize of Bar of the Year at the 2024 Drink Awards Scotland.

2. The Piper Whisky Bar

Blue Dog on West George Street were named as the Best Cocktail Bar and also picked up the Highly Commended award under the category Live Music Venue of the Year.

3. Blue Dog

In the category Family Friendly Venue of the Year, Mharsanta in Merchant City picked up the Highly Commended award.

4. Mharsanta

