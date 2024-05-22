Bars of Glasgow: All 11 Glasgow winners at the 2024 Drink Awards Scotland

Many well-known Glasgow venues scooped up prizes at the 2024 Drink Awards Scotland event.
The event aims to celebrate the best of pubs, bars, gastropubs and retailers across Scotland with there being no shortage of Glasgow venues picking up awards.
A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland event said: “These awards have helped showcase the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant drinks industry. We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of the bars, pubs & restaurants that continuously raise the bar for gastronomic experiences.
"We congratulate all of our winners & highly commended participants on their remarkable achievements.”
Here are all 11 Glasgow winners.
