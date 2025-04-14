Bars of Glasgow: Glasgow to welcome new West End Champagne bar at Lynedoch Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuvée, a new Champagne, wine and cheese bar is set to open in Glasgow’s West End at the end of April.

Cuvée will open next door to cocktail bar, Rascal, upstairs at 1 Lynedoch Street, serving a wide selection of Champagnes, Cremant, wines and a bijou cocktail list complemented by a small plates and sharing cheese and meats menu.

Opening in one of the West End’s grand townhouses, the bar will make the most of its period features to enhance what would have been a smart city drawing room, now a 30 cover lounge with seats for 16 at the bar. Vintage landscape murals and mirrors will adorn the walls giving it a traditional feel with a soft, neutral colour palette accented by pinks and greens. There will be touches of Art-Deco as a nod to Glasgow’s involvement in the arts and crafts movement, as well as subtle Parisienne and European influence, fitting for a Champagne bar.

Partnering with luxury house LVMH, the wine list will feature a selection of Champagnes by the bottle and glass including Churchill’s favourite Pol Roger Reserve Brut (£17.50), Ruinart Blanc de Blanc (£23.50), Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial NV (£15) and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV (£16). Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 will also be available by the bottle. Sparkling wines are well represented with Lorentz Crémant D'Alsace Brut NV available for £7.50 by the glass and Cloudy Bay Pelorus Brut NV and Rosé NV by the bottle (£60 and £64). Non-alcoholic fizz will be supplied by Italian Sea Change Alcohol-Free Sparkling NV (£5) with flavours of elderflower, apple and mint.

Gemma Allan, Regional Sales Manager for Möet Hennessey, LVMH has said: “We are thrilled to partner with Cuvée in Glasgow to bring a new and exciting Champagne experience to the city. Our collaboration allows us to showcase an extensive selection of our most prestigious Champagnes by the glass, providing an opportunity for guests to savour and appreciate the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Moët Hennessy is renowned for. Cuvée is set to become a premier destination for Champagne lovers and those seeking a sophisticated and memorable evening.”

Guests will have a carefully crafted menu of small plates, bar snacks and sharing boards to peruse over their glass of Champagne. These will include cheeses, charcuterie, parfait and terrines served with bread, oatcakes and condiments sourced from George Mewes (established in 2010, in close proximity to the venue on Byres Road); Guilda - skewered olive, guindilla chilli and anchovy; Freedom bakery sourdough - olive oil, aged balsamic; Salt cod croquettas – lemon, aioli; and Smoked salmon beetroot salad - vodka and horseradish crème fraiche; with a Chocolate ganache and Champagne sorbet for something sweet.

Courtney Flynn, Head of Sales, PR and Communications at Merchant Pubs and Bars has added: “We are delighted to add Cuvée to our portfolio. There’s a real gap in the market for a bar like Cuvée as we’ve experienced a growing interest in Champagnes and sparkling wines by the glass across our other venues. 1 Lynedoch Street is the perfect location for it and we are thrilled to be working closely with LVMH on bringing the best Champagne and wines to a new premium venue in Glasgow.”

Cuvée will be open Wednesday and Thursday 5pm until late, Friday 2pm – 1am, Saturday 12pm – 1am, Sunday 12pm - late). They will welcome walk-in tables, no bookings required and the space will be available to book in advance for private events and receptions of up to 50 guests.

Cuvée, Upstairs, 1 Lynedoch Street, Woodlands, Glasgow