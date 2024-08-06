Argyle Street is one of the longest street in Glasgow, so it’s no wonder that it offers up a selection of great bars and restaurants - with something for everyone.
Running right into the city centre, Argyle Street is the perfect place for a refreshing drink or to relax with a meal in one of the street’s top restaurants.
Argyle Street has also played its part in earning the Finnieston area of Glasgow a reputation for being one of the coolest areas in the UK.
Take a look at our list of 28 of the best bars and restaurants you need to visit in Argyle Street below.
1. Gannet
Since opening their doors in Finnieston in 2013, The Gannet has been a huge part of the vibrant food and drink scene in Finnieston. Speaking about the restaurant, The Michelin Guide said: "The Gannet is a proper neighbourhood restaurant run by a close-knit team. There are playful elements to the ambitious cooking and dishes are visually impressive throughout." 1155 Argyle Street, G3 8TB. | Gannet Photo: The Gannet
2. Crabshakk
Crabshakk is one of the most spectacular seafood restaurants in Glasgow which is arguably the jewel in the crown of Finnieston. 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. | Supplied Photo: Supplied
3. The Finnieston
The Finnieston pride themselves on being Glasgow’s premier gin cocktail bar. Order a Picante which features Patrón Tequila, Quiquiriqui Mezcal, Spiced Pineapple Honey, Lime, and Scotch Bonnet Tincture. 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Kaitlin Wraight
4. Porter & Rye
Porter & Rye aims to serve only the finest and carefully sourced ingredients from Scotland. All their beef is aged in-house to achieve peak levels of delicate textures and flavours. The restaurant works alongside long-time partners John Gilmour butchers, who use sustainable farming methods. 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Kaitlin Wraight
