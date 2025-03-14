Bars & Restaurants of Glasgow: 8 Glasgow bars and restaurants recommended by Still Game stars

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 10:20 BST

These are the Glasgow bars and restaurants that are loved by Still Game stars.

Still Game is one of Scotland’s favourite sitcoms and we are very lucky that the series was filmed in and around Glasgow.

Many of the actors who starred in Still Game still live in the city meaning that you have a chance of bumping into one or two of them if you head out for a meal or quick pint.

We can’t promise that the lager will be as flat as The Clansman or that the tea will be as good as the Rendezvous Cafe in any of these locations.

A slice of Glasgow in our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up today.

We have put together some of the top picks from Still Games stars of bars and restaurants they like to visit if they head out in Glasgow.

Actor Ford Kiernan who plays Jack Jarvis in Still Game was spotted dining at La Lanterna on Great Western Road. 447 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH.

1. La Lanterna West End

Actor Ford Kiernan who plays Jack Jarvis in Still Game was spotted dining at La Lanterna on Great Western Road. 447 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH. | La Lanterna West End

Actor and writer Sanjeev Kohli had pizza and a coffee with Doctor Who, Rab C Nesbitt, Still Game and The Hobbit star Sylvester McCoy at Little Italy on Byres Road back in 2021. 205 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TN.

2. Little Italy

Actor and writer Sanjeev Kohli had pizza and a coffee with Doctor Who, Rab C Nesbitt, Still Game and The Hobbit star Sylvester McCoy at Little Italy on Byres Road back in 2021. 205 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TN. | Supplied

Jane McCarry who is known for playing the character Isa Drennan in Still Game, is a fan of Coia's Cafe in Dennistoun. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD.

3. Coia's Cafe

Jane McCarry who is known for playing the character Isa Drennan in Still Game, is a fan of Coia's Cafe in Dennistoun. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD. | Coia's Cafe

Greg Hemphill who played Victor McDade and Sanjeev Kohli who starred as Navid Harrid looked as though they were still game for a good time down at the West Side Tavern. 162 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6XE.

4. West Side Tavern

Greg Hemphill who played Victor McDade and Sanjeev Kohli who starred as Navid Harrid looked as though they were still game for a good time down at the West Side Tavern. 162 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBarsRestaurantsScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice