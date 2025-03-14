Still Game is one of Scotland’s favourite sitcoms and we are very lucky that the series was filmed in and around Glasgow.

Many of the actors who starred in Still Game still live in the city meaning that you have a chance of bumping into one or two of them if you head out for a meal or quick pint.

We can’t promise that the lager will be as flat as The Clansman or that the tea will be as good as the Rendezvous Cafe in any of these locations.

We have put together some of the top picks from Still Games stars of bars and restaurants they like to visit if they head out in Glasgow.

1 . La Lanterna West End Actor Ford Kiernan who plays Jack Jarvis in Still Game was spotted dining at La Lanterna on Great Western Road. 447 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH. | La Lanterna West End

2 . Little Italy Actor and writer Sanjeev Kohli had pizza and a coffee with Doctor Who, Rab C Nesbitt, Still Game and The Hobbit star Sylvester McCoy at Little Italy on Byres Road back in 2021. 205 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TN. | Supplied

3 . Coia's Cafe Jane McCarry who is known for playing the character Isa Drennan in Still Game, is a fan of Coia's Cafe in Dennistoun. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD. | Coia's Cafe

4 . West Side Tavern Greg Hemphill who played Victor McDade and Sanjeev Kohli who starred as Navid Harrid looked as though they were still game for a good time down at the West Side Tavern. 162 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern