The Battlefield Rest’s popular owner, Marco Giannasi, was among the winners at the Scottish Italian Awards last night.

The awards, celebrating the best Italian businesses in Scotland, were held on Sunday night, with the nominees put forward by the public and winners selected by an independent panel of judges.

And it was a good night for Glasgow’s Italian business.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which businesses won?

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Marco Giannasi, the popular long-time owner of the Battlefield Rest in the South Side.

La Fiorentina scooped the Scotland’s Favourite Italian Business award, while Scotland’s Best Chef went to the Mediterraneo Ristorante & Champagne Bar.

La Pastina Deli won the Best Deli/Cafe award, La Lanterna was named Scotland’s Best Restaurant Over 50 Seats, Enzo’s Crookston beat off the competition to win Scotland’s Best Fish and Chips, and Celino’s Partick was chosen as the Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Scottish Barista Champion.

Who is Marco Gianassi?

Marco has been the owner of the Battlefield Rest since 1994, when it opened as a restaurant.