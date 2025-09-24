Plans have been submitted to open a Bayne’s near a busy Glasgow city centre train station.

Plans have been submitted that would see family-run bakers Bayne’s opening at 66 Gordon Street, across from Glasgow Central train station.

The unit had previously operated as rival bakers Greggs but since circa 2014 has traded as a Bureau d'change initially by International Currency Exchange (ICE) and most recently by Change Group UK. The plans would see the unit transformed back into a bakers.

The design statement details how the interiors of the B-listed building will be completely overhauled - whilst maintaining its distinctive 'Capitals' and 'abacuses' with an unknown design similar to the Greek Corinthian or Roman Composite orders.

The distinctive Bayne’s branding is also set to be splashed across the front.

Bayne’s have submitted plans for a new unit near a busy Glasgow train station. | Contributed

The popular Scottish family bakers operates a number of units across Glasgow - the nearest Bayne’s can currently be found at Buchanan Street Bus Station.

Proposed opening hours for the bakery would be from Monday to Saturday 05.00am -9pm, Sunday 8am -5pm. Delivery hours would be between 3am and 4am.

Last year, we looked at the items that have made Bayne’s popular since opening more than 70 years ago.

It was founded in 1954 by the Bayne’s family in Fife and has grown from two shops in 1964 to almost 100 across Scotland. The bakery is well-known for their macaroni pies, chicken salad rolls and fudge doughnuts. The new unit would include limited indoor seating.

A decision is expected to be made by Tuesday, 28 October 2025.