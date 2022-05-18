Beach club opening in Glasgow’s West End - book from Thursday

Ashton Lane venue Brel, known for its magical garden with firepits, fairy lights and a heated patio for al fresco dining all year round, is going bigger and better, transforming the West End spot into its very own Brel Beach Club.
It’ll be serving up a sizzling summer menu including sharing tacos, loaded fries and its famous Moules Frites; plus a refreshing line-up of drinks including Boozy Snow Cones, wine slushies and Negroni pitchers.
All set amongst the stunning beach club with palm trees, a brand-new tiki hut and cosy firepits, so you can enjoy al fresco dining and drinks no matter the weather.
There will also be a line-up of live sport on all screens, musical bingo and DJs every Friday and Saturday night.
The Brel Beach Club is set to open on Wednesday, June 1, with bookings available from noon on Thursday (May 19).
Click HERE to find out more.