Just six-miles from Glasgow city centre, Bearsden is well known for its affluence, its Roman baths and the Antonine Wall, but it is also home to some really great food spots. We’ve taken a look at six of them for you to visit this September.
Whether its seafood or steak, these places will have you covered. One of these restaurants doesn’t just serve up great food, it has also raised more than £1 million for Beatson Cancer Charity.
So keep reading and discover six great Bearsden eateries to try this September.
1. Elements
Led by renowned Head Chef Gary Townsend, this Michelin Guide noted Bearsden restaurant is a favourite in the East Dunbartonshire town. 19 New Kirk Road, Bearsden G61 3SJ | Paul Winch-Furness
2. Malaga Tapas
Malaga Tapas has been a huge hit with locals in Bearsden since opening their restaurant at Hillfoot in September 2023. There's a great selection of Spanish dishes on offer. 156 Milngavie Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3EA. | Supplied
3. The Burnbrae
The Burnbrae is a popular spot on Milngavie road with outdoor seating and a great selection of ales. It serves up pub grub. Milngavie Rd, Bearsden, G61 3DQ | The Burnbrae
4. Massimo
Massimo offer modern Italian cuisine, with traditional values towards fresh ingredients. It's a great spot to head to for a bowl of pasta or this delicious Napoli style pizza. 5 Kirk Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3RG. | Massimo