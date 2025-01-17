Beers of Glasgow: 8 Glasgow beers you should be drinking that are better than Brewdog

Glasgow is a city which absolutely loves a pint. We drink them all year round when they are enjoyed in traditional pubs, trendy bars and beer gardens.
Brewdog is the seventh largest beer brand in the UK but we think that Glasgow beers can give any of their cans a run for their money, so wanted to put together a list of some of our Glasgow favourites.
All of these beers are brewed in the city, so you can’t say closer to home than that.
1. Tennent's Lager
For us, nothing quite beats a nice cold pint of Tennent's Lager. There's a reason why Tennent's is Scotland's best-selling beer. Wellpark Brewery on Duke Street in Glasgow's East End has been the home of Tennent's Lager since 1885. You won't struggle to find this in the majority of pubs in Glasgow. | Tennent's Lager
2. St Mungo
St Mungo is a beautifully balanced beer with a slight herbaceous note in the background and finishes with a citrusy, zesty freshness. It is one of our favourite pints that you can enjoy out of a can or draught. | WEST
3. Kelvin Pilsner
Kelvin Pilsner is an easy-drinking, pale golden lager which is a lovely refreshing pint. You should get hints of lemon and stonefruit, with subtle pepper notes. | Kelvin Pilsner
4. Overtone Brewing Co
Overtone Brewing are a craft beer brewery from Glasgow with simple principles, brew fresh beer using high quality ingredients to deliver a memorable taste. They have plenty of different beers to choose from meaning you won't be stuck for choice. | Overtone Brewing Co
