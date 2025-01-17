Beers of Glasgow: 8 Glasgow beers you should be drinking that are better than Brewdog

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:45 BST

These are some of the finest beers which are brewed right here in Glasgow.

Glasgow is a city which absolutely loves a pint. We drink them all year round when they are enjoyed in traditional pubs, trendy bars and beer gardens.

Brewdog is the seventh largest beer brand in the UK but we think that Glasgow beers can give any of their cans a run for their money, so wanted to put together a list of some of our Glasgow favourites.

Our GlasgowWorld newsletter brings the city to you - sign up now.

All of these beers are brewed in the city, so you can’t say closer to home than that.

For us, nothing quite beats a nice cold pint of Tennent's Lager. There's a reason why Tennent's is Scotland's best-selling beer. Wellpark Brewery on Duke Street in Glasgow's East End has been the home of Tennent's Lager since 1885. You won't struggle to find this in the majority of pubs in Glasgow.

1. Tennent's Lager

For us, nothing quite beats a nice cold pint of Tennent's Lager. There's a reason why Tennent's is Scotland's best-selling beer. Wellpark Brewery on Duke Street in Glasgow's East End has been the home of Tennent's Lager since 1885. You won't struggle to find this in the majority of pubs in Glasgow. | Tennent's Lager

St Mungo is a beautifully balanced beer with a slight herbaceous note in the background and finishes with a citrusy, zesty freshness. It is one of our favourite pints that you can enjoy out of a can or draught.

2. St Mungo

St Mungo is a beautifully balanced beer with a slight herbaceous note in the background and finishes with a citrusy, zesty freshness. It is one of our favourite pints that you can enjoy out of a can or draught. | WEST

Kelvin Pilsner is an easy-drinking, pale golden lager which is a lovely refreshing pint. You should get hints of lemon and stonefruit, with subtle pepper notes.

3. Kelvin Pilsner

Kelvin Pilsner is an easy-drinking, pale golden lager which is a lovely refreshing pint. You should get hints of lemon and stonefruit, with subtle pepper notes. | Kelvin Pilsner

Overtone Brewing are a craft beer brewery from Glasgow with simple principles, brew fresh beer using high quality ingredients to deliver a memorable taste. They have plenty of different beers to choose from meaning you won't be stuck for choice.

4. Overtone Brewing Co

Overtone Brewing are a craft beer brewery from Glasgow with simple principles, brew fresh beer using high quality ingredients to deliver a memorable taste. They have plenty of different beers to choose from meaning you won't be stuck for choice. | Overtone Brewing Co

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBarsPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice