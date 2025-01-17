Beers of Glasgow: 8 Glasgow beers you should be drinking that are better than Brewdog

1 . Tennent's Lager

For us, nothing quite beats a nice cold pint of Tennent's Lager. There's a reason why Tennent's is Scotland's best-selling beer. Wellpark Brewery on Duke Street in Glasgow's East End has been the home of Tennent's Lager since 1885. You won't struggle to find this in the majority of pubs in Glasgow. | Tennent's Lager