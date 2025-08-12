Pubs of Glasgow: Belhaven Brewery launches best walking pub tour in Glasgow

Belhaven Brewery has launched a new walking tour of Belhaven pubs in Glasgow with a prize for those who complete all locations.

Following the success of the Edinburgh Belhaven walking tour, the brewery has launched a new experience in the heart of Glasgow, offering locals and visitors a fun way to explore the city and some of its finest pubs.

Guests join the tour by picking up a collector card from any of the twelve selected pubs and all they need to do is enjoy a Belhaven beer or soft drink at each of the stops. Guests can choose from a pint of Belhaven Best, Scotland’s No.1 ale, or Belhaven Black, the nation’s favourite Scottish stout, and more.

With each initial purchase, guests will receive a stamp from each pub as proof of the visit. Once all stamps have been collected from all twelve pubs guests can claim a free Belhaven Walking Tour T-shirt at any of the locations. Collector cards also include a unique voucher code for 10% off future tours at Belhaven Brewery in Dunbar.

For tourists looking to visit during August, Belhaven Brewery is sponsoring Piping Live! (11th -17th August 2025) for the first time, and the Belhaven Horse Box will be pouring Belhaven beers all week long at one of three bars at the National Piping Centre on McPhater Street.

Belhaven Brewery has been supplying beer for over 300 years and is the oldest working brewery in Scotland. Situated in Dunbar, the brewery welcomes beer lovers around the world to experience its award-winning Visitor Experience that celebrates centuries of brewing history.

Fiona Matheson, Marketing Manager for Belhaven Brewery, said: “At Belhaven we are passionate about our beers and the great pubs where people can enjoy them. Our walking city tour is a fantastic way for locals to reconnect with the vibrant pub culture that Glasgow has to offer, and for those visiting to experience the iconic pubs and our delicious beers as they explore the city's charming streets. We look forward to seeing people enjoying the tour together and collecting their T-shirts.”