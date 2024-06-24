Bellahouston Park is getting set to welcome thousands of concertgoers this week as Green Day will bring their Saviors Tour to Glasgow.

People will be able to get over to the park through various public transport links but we wanted to share some great spots to grab a bite to eat or drink before the big gig.

So whether you fancy a pint or a pizza, head to one of these places in the south of the city.

1 . Bella Vita Bella Vita is a Glasgow Southside favourite and the perfect place to book a table at for a bite to eat before heading to a gig at Bellahouston Park. Rod Stewart has even been spotted dining at the restaurant. 597 Mosspark Blvd, Glasgow G52 1SB. | Google

2 . Sherbrooke Castle Hotel You can sample fresh Scottish produce prepared to the highest standards at Sherbrooke Castle Hotel which is around a twenty minute walk from Bellahouston Park. 11 Sherbrooke Ave, Pollokshields, Glasgow G41 4PG. | Sherbrooke Castle Hotel

3 . Park Bar Sink a couple of pints in the beer garden at the Park Bar before taking a walk up to Bellahouston Park. It is around a 25-minute walk to the park from the pub. 442 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G51 1BE. | Park Bar

4 . La Fiorentina La Fiorentina are getting set to close their restaurant for a makeover, but the good news is they won't close their doors until July 1 meaning you can sample all their tasty dishes before heading to Bellahouston Park. 2 Paisley Rd W, The Toll, Glasgow G51 1LE. | La Fiorentina