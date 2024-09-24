Beloved Glasgow roll shop in Ibrox announces shock closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The shop on Copland Road will be transformed into another well-known Glasgow business

It has been announced that a much loved roll shop in Ibrox on Copland Road will close its doors at the weekend and be handed over to another well-known Glasgow business.

Good Times Roll have been serving the people of Glasgow since 2018 and have established themselves as one of the best places in the city to head for a hot breakfast roll.

Taking to social media, Good Times Roll said: “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to hang up my apron and move on to a new challenge as I can confirm that Good Times Roll will only be open Saturday and Sunday this week, serving you beautiful people of Glasgow for the very last time on Sunday.

“It’s been one hell of a journey and I’d like to thank every single person that’s made this little pipe dream become a reality, from those involved in starting the company from day one, those who helped build the shop, every hardworking member of staff, all of our suppliers and contributors and every single one of our incredible customers, as without you lot we wouldn’t have been able to keep going for this length of time.

“I’ll miss all of our regulars, especially my four legged friends, (some of which have literally been coming in for their regular treats since since we opened our doors). Good Times Roll will return at some point in some capacity, maybe even a festival or two in the near future so watch this space.

“As one door closes, another chapter begins and boy do we have quite the fairytale ending to this era. Proud to say we’re leaving you in the very safe hands of Robert aka Big Smokey, as he transforms the unit into the newest edition to the Smokey Trotters empire. If you haven’t had the pleasure of tasting one their burgers yet then you’re in for an absolute treat.

“For all you breakfast lovers out there don’t panic! Robert and Smokey Trotters Kitchen will be serving up their amazing brekkie gear and range of bodega buns to satisfy all of your breakfast needs, wants and desires.

“What’s more is that you’ll still be taken care of by the same amazing and hardworking team from Good Times Roll just minus myself, so make sure you show the latest addition to Ibrox as much love as you’ve shown us over the years.

“I love and thank you all.”