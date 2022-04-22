The Beresford Lounge had success with a Crowfunder last year, and are now launching an non fungible token (NFT) offer.

What’s happening? The Beresford Lounge announced it would open in 2021 in the famous art deco building - the Beresford Hotel - on Sauchiehall Street. Details of the venue slowly emerged, with residents of Glasgow being asked to choose the new bar's name last year.

Snippets from the venue's social media show that the Beresford Lounge will be transformed into a 1930s style cocktail bar with a sleek interior of statement lights, feature seating areas and a pastel and metallic colour scheme. The standout addition to the new look is a mural by artist, Catherine Abel.

On 22 July 2021 the team successfully raised £81,958 with 160 supporters in 55 days due to a crowdfunding effort.

In October 2021 customers were invited to a series of pop up events to experience what’ll be on offer when the lounge opens, which did not go to plan. Now it appears that the venue is still in the refubishment stage.

After a quiet spell on social media, the team posted the latest update on why opening has been delayed, which includes information on the non fungible token (NFT) offer.

Of the NFT offer, the team explained that this will ‘help us in our opening’, saying: “You may have noted our absence from social media. We would like to apologise for this and give you an update on where Beresford Lounge is with opening and finally welcoming you!

“Firstly, we would like to announce the release of our new Unicult NFT Collection which we hope will help us in our opening and welcoming you. We realise that not everyone is familiar with NFTs and so if you follow us because you are excited to visit when we open please bear with us.”

‘Delays, inefficiencies and poor choices’: They then went on to explain that during the start of the pandemic, they had to find a new investor, and that the Lounge in the Lane events didn’t go ahead, saying: “delays, inefficiencies and even some poor choices made on our part the events did not go ahead as planned.”

They continued: “Keen to finally deliver something we made the decision to open on the 17th of December despite not having proper marketing, entertainment and some other details completely worked out yet. This did not go down well, and we were shut down after 2 hours and ordered to cease trading due to fire safety concerns.

“We can’t deny this was a blow to morale. The events were meant to help us showcase what is coming, give us an opportunity to welcome you, as well as provide cashflow while we move and restart refurbishments in the internal areas of the venue but unfortunately resulted in the polar opposite.”

Covid, Brexit, the current cost of living crisis and the decline of Sauchiehall Street have all had an impact on the delays with the venue, according to the statement.

Historic building: The Beresford hotel has a rich history, and was originally designed to welcome visitors and guests during the 1938 Empire Exhibition.