Best Beer Garden in Glasgow: 8 of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow

The sun is set to shine in Glasgow over this weekend and we wanted to pick out some of our favourite spots to meet up with friends for a drink outdoors.

Although the weather hasn’t been kind to us this summer, Glaswegians know they have to make the most of sunny days so get yourself out this weekend and head for a few jars.

Here are eight of our favourite spots across Glasgow.

1 . BAaD BAaD is an East End outdoor area with lots of food and drink options that is a great spot to head to in the East End of the city. 54 Calton Entry, Glasgow G40 2SB. | BAaD

2 . West Side Tavern This friendly, stylish neighbourhood bar in Partick serves some of the best New York style pizza in the city alongside cocktails and craft beer. They have one of the biggest beer gardens in the West End. 162 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern

3 . Kong The Kong rooftop garden in Royal Exchange Square is a popular city centre hangout. 23 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AJ. | Kong

4 . Church on The Hill A great vantage point close to Queen’s Park, their outside tables are covered throughout the year. 16 Algie St, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DJ. | Church on The Hill