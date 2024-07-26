Best Brunch in Glasgow: 8 of the best spots for weekend brunch in Glasgow

4 . Ocho

Ocho is found at Spiers Wharf on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal. If you are just about to set off on your bike or on foot along the canal, head here for sweet or savoury brunch. Order one of their excellent deli sandwiches which is the perfect brunch pick me up! 8 Speirs Wharf, Glasgow G4 9TB. | Ocho