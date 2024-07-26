Best Brunch in Glasgow: 8 of the best spots for weekend brunch in Glasgow

One of our favourite things to do whenever the weekends comes around is to head out and meet friends for some brunch.
If you have been out on the sauce in Glasgow the night before, you might not fancy getting up too early to catch breakfast, so we’ve put together the places where you can get a sweet or savoury brunch dish.
Here are eight of our favourite brunch spots in Glasgow for the weekend.
1. Bramble
Bramble is found on Pollokshaws Road in the Southside of the city and is a busy spot. They serve brunch seven days a week with their sandwiches, waffles and eggs being a big hit. They are best known for their brioche French toast and pancakes so order the crispy bacon, blueberries and maple syrup pancakes. 924 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Bramble
2. Tibo
If you are heading over to the East End, be sure to head into Tibo on Duke Street. Order the full Scottish breakfast which includes Pork link sausage, smoked back bacon, Stornoway black pudding, haggis, fried egg, mushrooms, roast tomato, potato scone, beans and toast. 443 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RY. | Tibo
3. Serendipity West
Serendipity West is one of Glasgow's newest brunch spots. Order the Hong Kong style French toast with with strawberries & cream creme brulee . 657 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8RE. | Serendipity West
4. Ocho
Ocho is found at Spiers Wharf on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal. If you are just about to set off on your bike or on foot along the canal, head here for sweet or savoury brunch. Order one of their excellent deli sandwiches which is the perfect brunch pick me up! 8 Speirs Wharf, Glasgow G4 9TB. | Ocho
