Register
BREAKING

Best burger in Glasgow: 14 of the best places for a burger in Glasgow ranked definitively

Here’s some of our favourite places to enjoy a delicious burger in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 12:19 GMT

No matter what your burger preference may be, we have put together a list the best places to grab a delicious burger in Glasgow.

Whether you prefer to keep it simple, go for something classic or fancy something a little bit different, here’s 14 of the best burgers in Glasgow in 2024 which includes a spot Elton John ordered from on his last trip to Glasgow.

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their hugely impressive ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash!

1. Dennistoun Bar-B-Que

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their hugely impressive ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash!

The Amsterdam is a Merchant City hangout that serve big juicy burgers, absolutely dripping in taste. Sensational. Also available in vegetarian or vegan options.

2. The Amsterdam

The Amsterdam is a Merchant City hangout that serve big juicy burgers, absolutely dripping in taste. Sensational. Also available in vegetarian or vegan options.

Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic

3. El Perro Negro

Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic

Another great burger deal in Glasgow is The Butchershop Bar & Grill where you can get two butchershop burgers served with skinny fries and a bottle of house wine for £45.

4. The Butchershop Bar & Grill

Another great burger deal in Glasgow is The Butchershop Bar & Grill where you can get two butchershop burgers served with skinny fries and a bottle of house wine for £45.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowElton JohnFood