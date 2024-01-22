No matter what your burger preference may be, we have put together a list the best places to grab a delicious burger in Glasgow.
Whether you prefer to keep it simple, go for something classic or fancy something a little bit different, here’s 14 of the best burgers in Glasgow in 2024 which includes a spot Elton John ordered from on his last trip to Glasgow.
1. Dennistoun Bar-B-Que
Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their hugely impressive ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash!
2. The Amsterdam
The Amsterdam is a Merchant City hangout that serve big juicy burgers, absolutely dripping in taste. Sensational. Also available in vegetarian or vegan options.
3. El Perro Negro
Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic
4. The Butchershop Bar & Grill
Another great burger deal in Glasgow is The Butchershop Bar & Grill where you can get two butchershop burgers served with skinny fries and a bottle of house wine for £45.