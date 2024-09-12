Best Butchers in North Lanarkshire: 9 of the best butchers in North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire is made up of several great towns and each one of them has their own unique identity as well as fantastic independent local shops.
At the heart of any great community you should find a great local butchers where you can head to for meats and steak pies with many in North Lanarkshire being recognised for their outstanding produce.
We wanted to put together a list of some of the best butchers you can shop at in South Lanarkshire including spots in Cumbernauld, Motherwell and Bellshill.
1. S. Collins & Son Butchers
S. Collins & Son Butchers is now in its third generation of the Collins family after being initially started by Stewart Collins in 1955 in Coatbridge. The premises are now found in Muirhead and they have been recognised as Butcher Shop of the Year on three occasions. | S. Collins & Son Butchers
2. James Chapman Butchers
James Chapman Butchers have been serving the local community of Wishaw since 1893. In 2019, they were recognised by the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards as making the best steak pie in the land. 35 Glasgow Rd, Wishaw ML2 7PG. | James Chapman Butchers
3. Paul's Quality Butchers
Paul's Quality Butchers has been serving the people of Cumbernauld and further afield for over 20 years with the butchers first opening in the town back in 2002. We definitely recommend picking up a couple of steaks from here. 16B Main Rd, Cumbernauld, Glasgow G67 4BS. | Paul's Quality Butchers
4. Cooper Butchers
Cooper Butchers in Bellshill pride themselves on serving the finest, award-winning selection of daily fresh meat. We thoroughly recommend their square sausage and steak pies. 179 Main St, Bellshill ML4 1AH. | Cooper Butchers
