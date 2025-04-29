Best Fish and Chips in East Dunbartonshire 2025: 5 of the best chippies in East Dunbartonshire

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:02 BST

What's the best fish and chips in East Dunbartonshire? Here are 6 of the top places to go for a fish supper.

People in East Dunbartonshire take fish and chips really seriously with there being no shortage of chippies in places like Kirkintilloch and Bearsden.

We're ranking fish and chips on a few factors, principally: portion size, taste and price as a fish supper isn’t the cheapest thing to buy these days.

Let's get down to business and get ready for the salt and vinegar to hit your supper, and you to ponder whether you fancy a pickled onion.

Have we missed out your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

1. Romy's & Family Fish And Chips

Romy's & Family Fish And Chips have been serving the people of Bearsden and the surrounding areas for over 30 years. It's a busy wee spot that is well worth checking out. 159 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3DY. | Romy's & Family Fish And Chips

2. Milngavie Fish & Chip Shop

The Chip Shop in Milngavie is a stones throw away from the West Highland Wat start point so why not pop in for a fish supper before you set off. 33 Douglas Street, Milngavie, Glasgow G62 6PE. | Milngavie Fish & Chip Shop

3. Gianni's

Gianni's has been at the heart of the community in Auchinairn for over 25 years and serve a great fish supper. 140 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 1NQ. | Gianni's

4. Misano's

If you are looking for a great fish supper in Kirkintilloch, head up to Misano's whose fish is locally sourced. 20 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1PY. | Misano's

