People in Renfrewshire take fish and chips really seriously with there being no shortage of chippies in places like Paisley, Erskine and Johnstone.
We're ranking fish and chips on a few factors, principally: portion size, taste and price as a fish supper isn’t the cheapest thing to buy these days.
Let's get down to business and get ready for the salt and vinegar to hit your supper, and you to ponder whether you fancy a pickled onion.
Have we missed out your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
1. Castelvecchi
More than 120 years ago, Paolo Nutini's great grandfather founded Castelvecchi in Paisley. Head on down to their sitting room and enjoy a brilliant fish tea. 10 New Street, Paisley PA1 1XY. | Castelvecchi
2. Sandro's
All of Sandro's fish is 100% quality produce from Aberdeen making it one of the best places to head for fish and chips in Johnstone. 13 High Street, Johnstone PA5 8JU. | Sandro's
3. Enzo's
Enzo’s is a family-run business with locations across Glasgow and Renfrewshire. They began in a traditional fish and chip shop, where they worked hard to build a name for themselves Drawing on years of experience, they decided to bring a fresh, modern touch to a beloved Scottish classic, and that’s how Enzo’s was born. Enzo's take pride in their unique style of fish & chips and authentic pizzas. 9 Dalgety Drive, Bishopton PA7 5LN. | Enzo's
4. La Dolce Vita
La Dolce Vita in Lochwinnoch is a family run chippy who do great deals on fish suppers that are very tasty. 9-13 High Street, Lochwinnoch PA12 4DB. | La Dolce Vita, Lochwinnoch
