3 . Enzo's

Enzo’s is a family-run business with locations across Glasgow and Renfrewshire. They began in a traditional fish and chip shop, where they worked hard to build a name for themselves Drawing on years of experience, they decided to bring a fresh, modern touch to a beloved Scottish classic, and that’s how Enzo’s was born. Enzo's take pride in their unique style of fish & chips and authentic pizzas. 9 Dalgety Drive, Bishopton PA7 5LN. | Enzo's