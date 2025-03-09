Best of Glasgow: 16 best restaurants in Glasgow according to BBC Good Food including Crabshakk and Mother India

Looking for the best places to eat in Glasgow? Here are the top restaurants according to BBC Good Food.

The BBC Good Food guide includes insider recommendations to the restaurant scene across the UK. Their profile on Glasgow includes city centre burgers, West End seafood, Vietnamese dishes and vegan specialities.

Have a look at the 16 best restaurants in Glasgow according to BBC Good Food to see if your favourite made the list.

"The best steaks in Glasgow in a stylish setting. The côte de boeuf is grass-fed and dry-aged, and the eye-popping tomahawk (bone-in rib steak) is made for sharing.” 1055 Sauchiehall St G3 7UD | Butchershop

“Menus change seasonally at this modern Scottish restaurant near the Botanical Gardens in Glasgow’s west end.” 725 Great Western Rd G12 8QX | Cail Bruich

"The atmosphere is relaxed and the menu consists of vegan versions of your favourite pub food classics." 12 King's Court, King St G1 5RB. | Mono

“The fish club sandwich is the star; the shellfish chowder is devilishly indulgent.” 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston G3 8TD | Crabshakk

