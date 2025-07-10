Greek cuisine has increasingly became really popular in Glasgow with people loving nothing better than picking up a packed gyros on the go.
Unlike some of the other much-loved cuisines in Glasgow, there isn’t too much of a historical past between Glaswegians and Greek food but that has certainly changed in recent times.
Here are the top eight places in Glasgow to sample Greek cuisine.
1. MacTassos
MacTassos is favourite amongst University of Glasgow students. You'll find them on Kelvin Way in the West End and also at The Fort and Silverburn. It is a great spot to stop by after a trip to Kelvingrove Museum or a days shopping. You can get a huge range of gyros, which are pretty much the perfect street food to eat on the move. Kelvin Way, Glasgow G3 7TA. | Contributed
2. Zeus Greek Street Food
If you are after tasty Greek food in Glasgow's East End or Southside, Zeus Greek Street Food who were once found in Maryhill is a great spot to head to. You certainly won't leave here hungry. 594 Alexandra Parade, Dennistoun, Glasgow G31 3BS. | Zeus
3. Santorini
If you are out and about in Finnieston, definitely check out Santorini which has been a big hit with locals in the bustling neighbourhood. 1116 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. | Santorini
4. Elia Greek Restaurant
Taste the flavours of authentic Greek food in the heart of Glasgow at Elia Greek Restaurant with warm Greek taverna surroundings. 24 George Square, Glasgow G2 1EG. | Elia Greek Restaurant
