1 . MacTassos

MacTassos is favourite amongst University of Glasgow students. You'll find them on Kelvin Way in the West End and also at The Fort and Silverburn. It is a great spot to stop by after a trip to Kelvingrove Museum or a days shopping. You can get a huge range of gyros, which are pretty much the perfect street food to eat on the move. Kelvin Way, Glasgow G3 7TA. | Contributed