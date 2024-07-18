Greek cuisine has increasingly became really popular in Glasgow with people loving nothing better than picking up a packed gyros on the go.
Unlike some of the other much-loved cuisines in Glasgow, there isn’t too much of a historical past between Glaswegians and Greek food but that has certainly changed in recent years.
Here are the top 8 places in Glasgow to sample Greek cuisine.
1. Mactassos
Mactassos is favourite amongst University of Glasgow students. You'll find them on Kelvin Way in the West End and also a The Fort. It is a great spot to stop by after a trip to Kelvingrove Museum or a days shopping. You can get a huge range of gyros, which are pretty much the perfect street food to eat on the move. Kelvin Way, Glasgow G3 7TA. | Contributed
2. Yiamas Greek Taverna
Yiamas Greek Taverna is a family run restaurant which serves up home cooked hearty Greek cuisine from Thursday to Sunday. We absolutely love their lunch dea at £6.95 which includes a gyros and juice! 16-20 Bath St, Glasgow G2 1HB. | Yiamas Greek Taverna
3. Santorini
If you are out and about in Finnieston, definitely check out Santorini which has been a big hit with locals in the bustling neighbourhood. 1116 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. | Santorini
4. Zeus
If you are after tasty Greek food in Glasgow's East End, Zeus who were once found in Maryhill is a great spot to head to. You certainly won't leave here hungry. 594 Alexandra Parade, Dennistoun, Glasgow G31 3BS. | Zeus
