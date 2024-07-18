Best Greek Restaurant in Glasgow: 8 of the best Greek restaurants in Glasgow ranked definitively

What's the best Greek restaurant in Glasgow? Here are 8 of the best places to go for food from Greece in the city.

Greek cuisine has increasingly became really popular in Glasgow with people loving nothing better than picking up a packed gyros on the go.

Unlike some of the other much-loved cuisines in Glasgow, there isn’t too much of a historical past between Glaswegians and Greek food but that has certainly changed in recent years.

Here are the top 8 places in Glasgow to sample Greek cuisine.

1. Mactassos

2. Yiamas Greek Taverna

3. Santorini

4. Zeus

