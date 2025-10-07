Best Guinness Glasgow: 12 pubs pouring the best Guinness in Glasgow

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a pint of Guinness at the pub with friends as you just can’t quite do it justice at home.

If you’re a regular fan of “the black stuff,” you’ve probably noticed that most places are now charging £5 or more for a pint. At that price, you want it to be worth it — poured perfectly, served at the right temperature, in a clean glass, and topped with that signature creamy head.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite spots in Glasgow to enjoy a great pint of Guinness — and we promise, you won’t be disappointed.

Here are 12 of the best pubs to head to in Glasgow for a pint of Guinness right now.

1 . Jinty McGuinty's If you’re out and about in Glasgow's West End you are always sure to be served a great pint of Guinness at Jinty’s. One of our favourite Glasgow pubs. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Declan McConville

2 . Malones Irish Bar Malones found tucked away down Sauchiehall Lane is a great city centre location for creamy pint. They also offer fantastic 0.0 pints meaning you can avoid a hangover the next day. 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow G2 4AB. | Malones

3 . The Laurieston The Laurieston which is only a few yards from Bridge Street subway station are well-known for serving great pints of Guinness with three taps - (yes three!) on offer to choose from. We recommend trying their middle tap. 58 Bridge Street, Glasgow G5 9HU. | Declan McConville

4 . Sweeney’s on the Park Sweeney's on the Park offer delicious creamy pints through from Monday-Thursday for only £3.70 a pint which is an absolute bargain! 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s on the Park