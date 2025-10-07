Best Guinness Glasgow: 12 pubs pouring the best Guinness in Glasgow

These are the best pubs in Glasgow to enjoy a pint of Guinness at in 2025.

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a pint of Guinness at the pub with friends as you just can’t quite do it justice at home.

If you’re a regular fan of “the black stuff,” you’ve probably noticed that most places are now charging £5 or more for a pint. At that price, you want it to be worth it — poured perfectly, served at the right temperature, in a clean glass, and topped with that signature creamy head.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite spots in Glasgow to enjoy a great pint of Guinness — and we promise, you won’t be disappointed.

Here are 12 of the best pubs to head to in Glasgow for a pint of Guinness right now.

If you’re out and about in Glasgow's West End you are always sure to be served a great pint of Guinness at Jinty’s. One of our favourite Glasgow pubs. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ.

1. Jinty McGuinty's

Malones found tucked away down Sauchiehall Lane is a great city centre location for creamy pint. They also offer fantastic 0.0 pints meaning you can avoid a hangover the next day. 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow G2 4AB.

2. Malones Irish Bar

The Laurieston which is only a few yards from Bridge Street subway station are well-known for serving great pints of Guinness with three taps - (yes three!) on offer to choose from. We recommend trying their middle tap. 58 Bridge Street, Glasgow G5 9HU.

3. The Laurieston

Sweeney's on the Park offer delicious creamy pints through from Monday-Thursday for only £3.70 a pint which is an absolute bargain! 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET.

4. Sweeney’s on the Park

