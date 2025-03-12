Best Guinness in Glasgow 2025: 11 of the best pubs for a pint of Guinness in Glasgow

The shortage of Guinness is over meaning you no longer have to worry about heading down to the pub only to be told they have ran out of Guinness.

Nothing quite beats a Guinness at the weekend or after a long day at work, but if you regularly drink “the black stuff” you will have noticed that we are now at the point where most places are charging £5 and over.

That means that you want a good pint of Guinness that ticks all the boxes. You want your pint to be served at the right temperature in a clean glass and also have a creamy head.

We have put together some of our favourite spots to head to for a pint of Guinness in Glasgow, and we promised you won’t be left disappointed.

1 . Jinty McGuinty's If you’re out and about in Glasgow's West End you are always sure to be served a great pint of Guinness at Jinty’s. One of our favourite Glasgow pubs. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Declan McConville

2 . Malones Irish Bar Malones found tucked away down Sauchiehall Lane is a great city centre location for creamy pint. They also offer fantastic 0.0 pints meaning you can avoid a hangover the next day. 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow G2 4AB. | Malones

3 . The Laurieston The Laurieston which is only a few yards from Bridge Street subway station are well-known for serving great pints of Guinness with three taps - (yes three!) on offer to choose from. We recommend trying their middle tap. 58 Bridge Street, Glasgow G5 9HU. | Declan McConville

4 . Sweeney’s on the Park Sweeney's on the Park offer delicious creamy pints through from Monday-Thursday for only £3.70 a pint which is an absolute bargain! 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s on the Park