Best Guinness in Glasgow 2025: 11 of the best pubs for a pint of Guinness in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:46 BST

Where's the best pint of Guinness in Glasgow in 2025? That's a difficult question, but here are some good answers with these 11 pubs serving brilliant pints of the black stuff.

The shortage of Guinness is over meaning you no longer have to worry about heading down to the pub only to be told they have ran out of Guinness.

Nothing quite beats a Guinness at the weekend or after a long day at work, but if you regularly drink “the black stuff” you will have noticed that we are now at the point where most places are charging £5 and over.

That means that you want a good pint of Guinness that ticks all the boxes. You want your pint to be served at the right temperature in a clean glass and also have a creamy head.

Enjoying this story? You’ll love our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up for free.

We have put together some of our favourite spots to head to for a pint of Guinness in Glasgow, and we promised you won’t be left disappointed.

If you’re out and about in Glasgow's West End you are always sure to be served a great pint of Guinness at Jinty’s. One of our favourite Glasgow pubs. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ.

1. Jinty McGuinty's

If you’re out and about in Glasgow's West End you are always sure to be served a great pint of Guinness at Jinty’s. One of our favourite Glasgow pubs. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Declan McConville

Malones found tucked away down Sauchiehall Lane is a great city centre location for creamy pint. They also offer fantastic 0.0 pints meaning you can avoid a hangover the next day. 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow G2 4AB.

2. Malones Irish Bar

Malones found tucked away down Sauchiehall Lane is a great city centre location for creamy pint. They also offer fantastic 0.0 pints meaning you can avoid a hangover the next day. 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow G2 4AB. | Malones

The Laurieston which is only a few yards from Bridge Street subway station are well-known for serving great pints of Guinness with three taps - (yes three!) on offer to choose from. We recommend trying their middle tap. 58 Bridge Street, Glasgow G5 9HU.

3. The Laurieston

The Laurieston which is only a few yards from Bridge Street subway station are well-known for serving great pints of Guinness with three taps - (yes three!) on offer to choose from. We recommend trying their middle tap. 58 Bridge Street, Glasgow G5 9HU. | Declan McConville

Sweeney's on the Park offer delicious creamy pints through from Monday-Thursday for only £3.70 a pint which is an absolute bargain! 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET.

4. Sweeney’s on the Park

Sweeney's on the Park offer delicious creamy pints through from Monday-Thursday for only £3.70 a pint which is an absolute bargain! 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s on the Park

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GuinnessGlasgowPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice