Best Hotel Bar in Glasgow: 8 of the best hotel bars in Glasgow ranked definitively

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:26 BST

What's the best hotel bar in Glasgow? A question you might have asked yourself with these being 8 of the best places to go for a drink in Glasgow.

If you are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of Glasgow’s pubs, nothing quite beats heading to a hotel bar for a quiet drink.

Feel free to dispute our rankings in the comments, feel like we've missed someone out? Or perhaps seriously mis-ranked a bar on this list? Do let us know and we'll take it into account.

We have a mix of hotel bars where you can enjoy stunning views over the city and also unwind with a cocktail with these being some of our top picks.

Head up to the top floor of the Radisson Red hotel and experience terrific views across the city from their rooftop Red Sky Bar. It is the perfect place to soak up the sun on a sunny day or catch a drink at before a gig in the Hydro. 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, Glasgow G3 8HL.

1. Radisson Red Sky Bar

Head up to the top floor of the Radisson Red hotel and experience terrific views across the city from their rooftop Red Sky Bar. It is the perfect place to soak up the sun on a sunny day or catch a drink at before a gig in the Hydro. 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, Glasgow G3 8HL.

House of Gods is one of Glasgow's newest hotels and the perfect place to unwind. You can relax and lavish in boutique lounges or dine amongst the heavens in the Sacred Garden rooftop. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP.

2. House of Gods

House of Gods is one of Glasgow's newest hotels and the perfect place to unwind. You can relax and lavish in boutique lounges or dine amongst the heavens in the Sacred Garden rooftop. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP.

Sit back and enjoy a drink at the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in beautifully decorative surroundings at their iasg bar and restaurant where you can also sample the best seafood from Scottish waters. 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD.

3. Iasg

Sit back and enjoy a drink at the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in beautifully decorative surroundings at their iasg bar and restaurant where you can also sample the best seafood from Scottish waters. 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD.

Jack's Bar inside Dakota Glasgow is one of the best places to head for a late night cocktail. The Dakota team will mix all the timeless classics for you – your way. 179 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 4DP

4. Jacks Bar

Jack's Bar inside Dakota Glasgow is one of the best places to head for a late night cocktail. The Dakota team will mix all the timeless classics for you – your way. 179 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 4DP

