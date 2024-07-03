Best Hotel Bar in Glasgow: 8 of the best hotel bars in Glasgow ranked definitively

If you are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of Glasgow’s pubs, nothing quite beats heading to a hotel bar for a quiet drink.

We have a mix of hotel bars where you can enjoy stunning views over the city and also unwind with a cocktail with these being some of our top picks.

1 . Radisson Red Sky Bar Head up to the top floor of the Radisson Red hotel and experience terrific views across the city from their rooftop Red Sky Bar. It is the perfect place to soak up the sun on a sunny day or catch a drink at before a gig in the Hydro. 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, Glasgow G3 8HL. | Radisson Red

2 . House of Gods House of Gods is one of Glasgow's newest hotels and the perfect place to unwind. You can relax and lavish in boutique lounges or dine amongst the heavens in the Sacred Garden rooftop. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP. | Paul Trainer

3 . Iasg Sit back and enjoy a drink at the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in beautifully decorative surroundings at their iasg bar and restaurant where you can also sample the best seafood from Scottish waters. 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD. | Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel

4 . Jacks Bar Jack's Bar inside Dakota Glasgow is one of the best places to head for a late night cocktail. The Dakota team will mix all the timeless classics for you – your way. 179 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 4DP | Contributed