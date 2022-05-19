Best Indian restaurants in Glasgow, according to GlasgowWorld readers

There are few bigger risks - and potential disappointments - in the food world than stepping outside your comfort zone and visiting a different Indian restaurant.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choosing ‘your Indian’ is like entering a matrimonial bond - once you’ve found your perfect match eating at any other Indian restaurant feels just wrong.

Thankfully for Glasgow’s foodies, the city is crammed with amazing Indian restaurants, offering everything from traditional favourites like butter chicken and chicken tikka, to more adventurous dishes that push the boundaries.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new arrival to Glasgow will not have to wait long before discovering an Indian restaurant that suits them and their taste buds.

For that reason, we asked our Facebook followers what their favourite Indian restaurant in Glasgow is - here are just seven which got the most support.

These are your favourite Indian restaurants in Glasgow.

The Shenaz

This Granville Street restaurant has been serving some of Glasgow’s best Indian food for the last five decades.

People on TripAdvisor seem to agree, with 249 five-star reviews being handed out by customers.

One even described it as the ‘best Indian in Glasgow’ - high praise indeed.

Little Curry House

This Byres Road favourite offers a different type of Indian experience, serving up smaller dishes - like tapas - to give customers the chance to try out different meals.

The West End restaurant has earned top reviews on websites like TripAdvisor, Just Eat and Facebook.

Mother India

It would be nothing short of an outrage if Mother India, a Glasgow institution, did not make the list.

Thankfully, our readers were wise enough to give lots of praise for this West End restaurant, which sits near Kelvingrove Park.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said it best when they posted ‘highlight of a trip to Glasgow’.

Shish Mahal

Another West End restaurant, the Shish Mahal has the rare claim of being the home of a curry favourite - the chicken tikka masala.

The Park Road venue has been decribed as a ‘city gem’.

Obsession of India

The number one Indian restaurant in the whole of Glasgow. That’s a title which several eateries across the city will argue they deserve, but, according to TripAdvisor, it’s this Merchant City restaurant which gets the honour.

It has been given the Travellers’ Award from the reviews website, as well as 1929 top marks from customers.

Mr Singh’s

Another West End inclusion to the list, Mr Singh’s has been part of Glasgow for more than two decades.

Like Obsession of India, it has earned a Travellers’ Award and 750 five-star reviews, making a favourite among locals.

Turban Tandoori

The Turban Tandoori, to the south of the city, in Giffnock, is marking its 40th anniversary this year.