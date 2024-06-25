4 . Sugo

Sugo pride themselves on serving authentic Italian dishes specific to the region which they come from. You don't need to book a table for this cool city centre joint, as it is walk-ins only. If you don't want to be too adventurous go for the rigatoni all'arrabbiata, spicy san marzano & fresh baby plum tomato sugo. If you enjoy Neapolitan pizza, also make sure to head to Paesano who have restaurants on Miller Street and Great Western Road, 70 Mitchell St, Glasgow G1 3LX. | Sugo