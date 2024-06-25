Italian cuisine has been popular with Glaswegians for generations, with families being brought up on local pizza and pasta in neighbourhoods across the city.
There are family names which have become institutions in the city, making Scotland their home since the 1890s when the first major arrival of the Italian diaspora began. We have a lot to thank Italian-Scots for as they brought the taste of ice cream parlours, fish and chip shops, seafood linguine and pizza to Scotland, often served Jimmy Style.
Here the 20 top Italian restaurants in Glasgow.
1. Eusebi Deli
Eusebi Deli's Glasgow story began 40 years ago when their family started importing unique products by small artisan makers and specialist produce from across Italy. Since opening their doors in the West End, they have been a huge hit with the neighbourhood and beyond and established themselves as one of Glasgow's top Italian restaurants. 152 Park Rd, Glasgow G4 9HB. | Supplied
2. La Lanterna
La Lanterna are Glasgow's oldest family-run Italian restaurant having first opened their doors in the city in 1970. Nothing quite beats their pollo milanese. 35 Hope St, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna
3. Oro
Oro in Glasgow's Southside are well known for their award-winning pizzas but we also recommend sampling their spicy chicken penne or meatballs al forno. 85 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR. | Supplied
4. Sugo
Sugo pride themselves on serving authentic Italian dishes specific to the region which they come from. You don't need to book a table for this cool city centre joint, as it is walk-ins only. If you don't want to be too adventurous go for the rigatoni all'arrabbiata, spicy san marzano & fresh baby plum tomato sugo. If you enjoy Neapolitan pizza, also make sure to head to Paesano who have restaurants on Miller Street and Great Western Road, 70 Mitchell St, Glasgow G1 3LX. | Sugo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.