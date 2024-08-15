If you are feeling a bit peckish or are looking for a bite to eat before heading up the road, nothing quite beats a kebab.
Everyone has a favourite spot that they like to head to for some shawarma meat, so we wanted to get recommendations of our readers. As always they didn’t disappoint, as over 100 people got back in touch with us to tell us their favourite places to head to for a kebab.
Whether it’s donner, chicken, mixed or otherwise - here are the most recommended spots by locals in Glasgow for a kebab.
1. Istanbul Turkish Kebab House
Istanbul Turkish Kebab House was one of the most popular choices amongst our readers. You are always guaranteed a good kebab here. 7 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G51 1LF. | Istanbul Turkish Kebab House
2. Shawarma King
After a few happy pints in the Merchant City, toddle down the road to Shawarma King where they will introduce you to the Levantine delights of their takeaway menu. Someone will shave meat into a freshly baked naan bread, then add pickles, salad and homemade garlic and chilli sauce. You will leave very happy. 113 King St, Glasgow G1 5RB. | Shawarma King
3. Turquoise
Turquoise got plenty of nominations from our readers who said it was the best place to go for a kebab in Glasgow. 44 Oswald St, Glasgow G1 4PL. | Turquoise
4. Three In One
Three In One in Possil was suggested by one of our readers. We suggest going for a chicken kebab here which is made right in front of you on the grill and serve with a pitta bread. 146 Balmore Rd, Glasgow G22 6LJ. | Supplied
