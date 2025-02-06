With anticipation building for this year’s Glasgow Bar Awards, the event has officially announced its finalists across all 12 categories.

The fourth annual awards, organised by Backs! Hospitality, celebrate the resilience, creativity, and excellence within Glasgow’s dynamic bar scene. The evening will be a celebration of the industry’s finest, featuring premium drinks, entertainment, and an epic gathering of hospitality professionals.

This year’s Glasgow Bar Awards is the biggest event to date with 12 categories, including new additions such as Best Late Bar and Best Restaurant Bar, joining fan favourites like Best Cocktail and the coveted Best Bar.

David Smillie co-founder of the awards said: "Congratulations to all the finalists of the 2025 Glasgow Bar Awards! The response this year has been phenomenal, with over 1200 members of the city’s hospitality community casting their votes.

“It’s a true reflection of the passion and talent that make Glasgow’s bar scene one of the best in the world. We can’t wait to celebrate the winners and bring everyone together for an unforgettable night at the Glasgow Bartenders Ball later this month."

1 . Glasgow Bar Awards The winners will be revealed at The Glasgow Bartender’s Ball, hosted at Saint Luke’s on Monday 17 February 2025. | Supplied

2 . Bluedog Bluedog on West George Street is an award-winning cocktail and piano bar in the heart of Glasgow city centre. The bar is open to 3am from Tuesday - Sunday. 151 West George St, Glasgow G2 2JJ. | Blue Dog

3 . The Howlin’ Wolf The Howlin' Wolf serves up food until 2am, making it the latest sit-down food service we could find in Glasgow. Couple that with some low lighting and live blues - it's a great time all-round. 100 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2EN. | Contributed

4 . Max's Bar & Cantina Max's Bar & Cantina on Queen Street is open to 3am seven nights a week and has a great underground venue downstairs. 73 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3BZ. | Max's Bar & Cantina