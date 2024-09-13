Best Lunch Deal in Glasgow: 9 of the best lunch deals in Glasgow for September

As we make our way into the autumn months, it’s a great time to meet up with friends for a bite to eat.
We always want eating out to be affordable for people which is why we’ve put together some of the best restaurants in town who offer great value lunch deals.
From one of the city’s top Chinese restaurants to Italian favourites, here are nine great spots to have lunch in Glasgow in September.
1. Ho Wong
Ho Wong is one of Glasgow’s top Chinese restaurants that has been serving Glaswegians since 1986. They offer an excellent £18.50 two-course lunch menu with soups, chow mein and other classic Chinese dishes. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ. | Ho Wong
2. The Butchershop Bar & Grill
West End steakhouse The Butchershop makes a claim for ‘the best steak in Scotland’ and it can be sampled in
their set lunch menu, available Monday to Friday 12pm to 5pm. With two courses for £21pp and £25pp for
three, it is well worth a visit on any day out to Kelvingrove Art Gallery, located just across the road. 1055 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7UD. | Butchershop
3. Ardnamurchan Restaurant and Bar
Scottish restaurant and bar Ardnamurchan on Hope Street is another great spot for lunch deals in Glasgow city centre. Focused on locally sourced Scottish produce, Ardnamurchan’s ‘Market Menu’ is priced at £19.95 for two courses and £22.95 for three. The deal is on offer from Monday to Saturday between 12pm and 6pm. 325 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT. | Ardnamurchan Restaurant and Bar
4. Amore
Merchant City’s restaurant and pizzeria, Amore, has been a go-to spot for Italian cuisine since its opening in 2008. Make the most of its affordable lunch menu at one course for £8.95pp and two courses for £12.45pp on weekdays, including pizza, spaghetti and other traditional dishes. Amore also does weekend lunch deals. 30 Ingram Street, Merchant City, Glasgow G1 1EZ. | Amore
