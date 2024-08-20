Glaswegians love nothing better than a hearty portion of mac and cheese and it is right up there as one of our favourite comfort foods.
The fact that the city has an appreciation society for the humble dish pretty much says it all. Everyone has their own specific favourite places to go as well as their topping as some will opt for the classic which really is the test for any substantial mac and cheese as you appreciate the macaroni pasta and cheese sauce whilst others will look to add a little bit of further goodness such as bacon or even more cheese.
We asked our readers to recommend their favourite spots for mac and cheese in Glasgow, and as always they didn’t disappoint as over 100 people got back to us.
Here are 12 of the best spots for mac and cheese according to Glaswegians.
1. Sloans
The most popular pick by our readers for mac and cheese in Glasgow was Sloans. They have a selection of toppings which can be added to your mac as well as crumb or sauces. There’s also the option of the macaroni feast which is absolutely huge and served with four toppings, sauces and chips. 108 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8BG | Sloans
2. The Thornwood
The Thornwood are renowned for their delicious mac & cheese as they have eight different options to choose from which is served with either fries, salad or garlic bread. The classic is terrific but if you want to opt for something a little different The Scottish or Spaniard are recommended. 724 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6RB. | The Thornwood
3. The Admiral Woods
Although they might have moved location in recent times, The Admiral Woods still serve one of the finest bowls of mac & cheese in town with their ‘three little pigs’ dish being one of the standouts on their menu. 29 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6BZ. | The Admiral Woods
4. Jarvies Inn
One of our readers told us that Jarvies Inn in Yoker do one of the finest portions of mac and cheese in Glasgow as it is homemade and cheesy. 45 Kelso St, Glasgow G14 0LF. | Jarvies Inn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.